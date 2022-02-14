Fundraising raffle offers chance to help charity and win a Mini

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

TWO friends from Warwickshire are revving up to raffle off a car in a bid to raise money for a motor neurone disease charity.

Nicola Gebbels with her 2005 Mini One up for raffle Photo: Mark Williamson

Nicola Gebbels and Natasha Evans have bought, refurbished and decorated a Mini One ahead of raffling it off with £10 tickets to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Ever since her brother Sebastian, 35, was diagnosed with the disease four years ago, Natasha has been raising money for the charity to provide services such as voice banking for those losing their speech.

“Since Sebastian was diagnosed all I’ve done is try to raise money and, obviously, find a cure to save him,” said Natasha. “It’s becoming apparent that for him we’re probably running out of time, but it’s spurred me on to still make a difference and make sure that other families will eventually get good news; that there’ll be something that will either slow the progression down or completely cure it all together.

“Relatively small amounts of money can make it easier for when they do lose their voice, because it can be quite a long road between that and losing other things. The voice is key, especially if you’ve got family or children, so to be able to have some control over your voice I think is a huge thing.”

To buy a raffle ticket, visit https://tinyurl.com/43rh3ruw.