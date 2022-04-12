A SHELTER for rescued farm animals is opening its doors to visitors this weekend as part of a fundraising drive after seeing its bills nearly double.

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary is home to about 450 farm animals, from pigs to sheep.

Carole Webb with one of her rescued animals. (56012721)

But the Wolverton-based charity is being hit by the cost-of-living crisis with its electricity bills doubling and its hay supplies increasing by £100 a week,

Founder Carole Webb, 77, the £540 weekly food supply is also set to rise by a £80.

“We are faced with constant huge bills, having just paid £1,600 to clear out one of the barns and next month all the sheep will need shearing,” said Carole. “To find out we are going to be hit by such a huge price hike on our weekly expenses is a massive blow.

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (56012719)

“Our electricity cannot be cut down any further – as much as we minimise our personal use, our animals are with us for life and we have many old and vulnerable sheep and pigs who need extra heat at night to keep warm. We have heat lamps in the pens of the most vulnerable but of course that comes at a price.”

To raise funds, the charity will hold an open weekend on Saturday and Sunday (16th-17th April), 11am to 4pm, where visitors can meet the animals, shop at stalls and sample some vegan refreshments.

Tickets cost £5 each (under 12s go free) and can be booked online or bought the door. Dogs are not allowed due to some of the sheep having been attacked before being rescued.

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary is also asking for donations of eating apples and bananas for the pigs, and rich tea biscuits for the sheep.

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (56012717)

Charity Lucas Helps Dogs, which funds the treatment and care of street dogs in Sri Lanka, will also have a stall at the farm and is asking for donations of unused or recently out of date pet medication and harnesses.

In February 2021, Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary launched a crowdfunding campaign to help with its running costs after Covid-19 had a big impact on its operations. Not only were events cancelled and the site closed to most volunteers, but Carol also contracted the virus and ended up in hospital.

To book tickets to the open day, visit www.farmanimalrescuesanctuary.co.uk/product/easter-open-day-tickets.

Donations can also be made at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/one-donation-twice-the-impact and will be matched by an anonymous donor, the charity said.