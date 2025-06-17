Fundraising music festival returns with Queen and Killers tribute acts

KINETON Music Festival is celebrating its 10th event on Saturday (21st June) with great bands as well as support for good causes.

Staged at Kineton Sports and Social Club, the main stage will be headlined by the tribute band Queen – Greatest Hits with the The Brightside - Killers also appearing.

There will of course be a variety of acts throughout the day, both on the main stage and in the acoustic tent, which will showcase local musicians.

As well as music there will be food stalls, craft stalls, bouncy castle, a beer tent as well as camping for those who want to make a weekend of it.

New for this year is a quiet zone, a calm area with bean bags, blankets and ear defenders for kids who need a break from the noise.

The festival also includes Tayfest, an area which aims to give kids under 12 a day to remember while raising funds for Brain Tumour Research in memory of Taylan Kurtul, a six-year-old who died from a brain tumour in 2024.

There is a £6 fee per child to enter the area and last year this helped to raise more than £5,000 for the charity.

Children can expect hands-on fun with groups like Mucking About, Adventure Babies, Zoogie Boogie Club, and Top of the Rocks Tuition as well as glitter tattoos, pebble painting and a foam party and disco.

Tickets for the festival cost £20 per adult and £8 per child.

Profit from the festival is used to support good causes - more than £83,000 has been raised over the years. This year the festival is supporting Dogs for Good and Red Horse Vale First Responders.

For tickets, visit www.kinetonssc.com/kmf