Fundraising is a peace of cake for Stratford primary school pupils

Two primary school pupils have responded to news of the crisis in Ukraine with sweetness and support by putting on a cake sale to raise funds for the British Cross.

Jamie and Junior, both in year 6 at Thomas Jolyffe Primary School, put on a “Peace of Cake” sale after school last Monday and Tuesday, and raised an incredible £700 in two afternoons.

“They came to me out of the blue asking if they could do something to help and came up with the idea themselves,” said Assistant Head, Rachel Preedy. “They put together a letter for parents asking them to bake, buy or donate cakes, and we were completely overwhelmed, the donations just came rolling in.

“We were aiming for about £300, but some people bought one or two cupcakes and gave us £20, so the generosity of everyone has blown us away.”

When the proceeds were counted, Jamie and Junior were delighted with the results.

“They actually wanted to count the money out with me so they could start and finish the process,” said Rachel. “You could just see by their faces that they were completely overwhelmed. They were beaming ear to ear.

“Covid has really affected children’s wellbeing so the fact that they were thinking of others has really touched our hearts.”