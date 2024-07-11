Home   News   Article

Stratford Boat Club Fun Regatta attracts competitors from all over the district

By Kent Messenger reporter
Published: 18:00, 11 July 2024

THE River Avon will be a stream of colour and laughs when this year’s Stratford Fun Regatta takes to the water on Saturday (13th July).

The event, organised by Stratford Boat Club, attracts competitors from local companies, villages and groups of friends.

Stratford Fun Regatta attracts crews in fancy dress.
A total of 23 crews, with just three hours’ training, will compete in a number of ‘side by side’ races in the club’s ‘learn-to-row’ boats, often in wacky fancy dress.

