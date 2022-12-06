Fundraising friends building a legacy in memory of Alcester schoolgirl Annabel Greenhalgh

KINDHEARTED friends of Annabel Greenhalgh and her family have been fundraising to support two charities and create a legacy in memory of the 11-year-old.

Annabel, a Year 7 student at Alcester Grammar School, died suddenly on October 14th. One day she had complained of severe stomach aches and was taken to A&E, the next day, after being discharged from Warwick Hospital, Annabel died.

The Christmas display raising money in Bishop's Tachbrook. (61157160)

Her distraught parents Josie and Craig want the memory of their “incredible daughter” to live on and have set about fundraising for two causes that have helped the family and hold a special place for them: Birmingham Children’s Hospital and The Fluency Trust.

And they are being supported by friends and the community who have rallied round by setting up fundraising events and pledging to taking on challenges.

The fundraising has included an amazing Christmas lights display, along with selling popcorn, teddies, lights and toys. The display can be seen on Kingsley Road in Bishop’s Tachbrook where there is a donation box outside.

So far, Jayne Young and her family have raised more than £550 with the help of Annabel's schoolfriends who have manned stalls and dressed in character costumes.

Jane said: “My grandson was in Annabel's class for the last seven years [at primary school] and he is really missing his friend.

Annabel Greenhalgh was just 11 when she died.

“Each year we decorate the house for Christmas and donate the money to a local charity. Annabel always enjoyed our Christmas display and so it was only fitting that this year we raised money for Annabel's charities.”

Zoe Higham, another close friend of the Greenhalghs, crocheted Christmas tree decorations for the festive fete at Bishop’s Tachbrook Primary School, where Annabel was a student until the summer.

The decorations and some hats knitted by a member of staff raised more than £150.

“Annabel was my daughter’s best friend from the age of three onwards and our entire family is struggling to come to terms with her death,” Zoe said. “Annabel has become an important part of our family and we all miss her terribly.

“I wanted to do something to add to her legacy so I crocheted some Christmas tree decorations for sale at the school fair. I am continuing to crochet and hope to raise even more.”

Other fundraisers include a concert, which took place on Tuesday 6th December at St Chads Church, and the local Brownie troop are also fundraising.

Some of Annabel's friends in costume help with the fundraising. (61157162)

Michele McEvoy, the mother of another of Annabel's friends, will also take on the challenge of three half marathons to raise funds.

She added: “I would like to help build a legacy for Annabel. I want to share her name and make everyone aware of the amazing gift that was bestowed upon my friend and her husband for only 11 short years.”

Michele plans to run half marathons in Warwick (February), Stratford (April) and Leamington (June).

To support Michele, visit www.justgiving.com/team/Michele-Mcevoy-1.

To donate to Annabel’s charities, visit www.justgiving.com/team/annabelgreenhalgh.