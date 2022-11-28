WORK has started on a new play area and sensory room at Warwick Hospital.

The new facilities, which will be on MacGregor Ward, the children’s ward, include a specialist sensory room for children and a dedicated recreational space for teens/young adults.

Members of the children ward’s project team stood where the new play and sensory spaces will be (60946743)

The investment, which is being supported by a £350,000 fundraising appeal, is aimed at looking after the mental health of young patients, the hospital said, especially following the impact of Covid-19.

Ward manager Vikki Harrison said: “Supporting the mental wellbeing of children and young people is crucial in aiding recovery.

“Providing distractions and an area to use away from the bedspace is a key part of providing high quality, holistic care to the children and young people of south Warwickshire who require our inpatient services.”

The fundraising appeal is being driven by South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust’s charity through its Young Minds Matter Appeal. This has been running since March and has so far raised more than £130,000.

A spokesperson from the charity said: “The response to the appeal so far has been incredible. We have seen so much fantastic community support, for which we are incredibly grateful.

“The chances are that nearly all of us know children and young people who have, at some point, needed the care of MacGregor Ward, so the project seems to have really touched the heart of our community.”

To learn more about the fundraising appeal and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/SWFTCharityYoungMindsMatter