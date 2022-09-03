A record-breaking fundraising drive by Henley and District branch of the Royal British Legion has resulted in it winning a regional award.

It was recently given the James Chapman Memorial Shield by Royal British Legion West Midlands for ‘most improved’ Poppy Appeal.

The James Chapman Memorial Shield for most improved branch. (58994160)

This is the first time that Henley has won the award with its sum of £10,260.91 raised by volunteers that cover Wootton Wawen, Ullenhall, Aston Cantlow, Bearley, Wilmcote and Hockley Heath, as well as Henley. According to its chair Gerald Easton, previous efforts usually raise in the region of £5,000.