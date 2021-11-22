Fundraising drive to help reveal deadly sins painting in Stratford chapel

A CROWDFUNDING campaign has been launched to help reveal one of the last great secrets of Stratford’s Guild Chapel.

The Pilgrim Trust is about to embark on the next phase of a conservation project in the chapel, but more money is needed to complete the project.

There are just two weeks left to reach the campaign target of £5,000.

The money will enable specialist conservationists to remove the panels in the northwest corner of the chapel and uncover the mystery of the medieval painting, described by Victorian artist Thomas Fisher as The Whore of Babylon.

The chapel has many images of the seven deadly sins and therefore this fits with the scheme, but others have doubted the description.

Pippa Brook, Guild Chapel volunteer coordinator said: “We’ve been thrilled with the support the campaign has received so far and now need a final push to meet our target.

“We’re all excited to see what is behind the panelling and solve the mystery. We’re grateful to everyone who has pledged so far and welcome all donations, large or small.”

Stratford Town Trust has launched a Crowdfunder UK campaign to help reach the target.

Pledges can be made at wwww.crowdfunder.co.uk/guildchapelsecrets until 8th December.