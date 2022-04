AFTER a four-year break, a charity bluebell walk is returning to Wootton Wawen next month.

The bluebells at Wootton Wawen (56049333)

The walk was first set up more than 35 years ago when the Haimes family were asked if there was something they could do on the farm to raise money for St Peter’s Church.

John Haimes, a keen forestry man, came up with the idea of putting a route around Austy woods to let visitors see the bluebells.