A teenager has described the contributions given to a fund in memory of friends Harry, Frank and Tilly as “overwhelming”.

The Gofundme page raising money for the air ambulance and dedicated to Tilly Seccombe, 16, Harry Purcell, 17, and Frank Wormald, 16, has reached an incredible £157,000 this week as the Herald went to press.

The Chipping Campden lower-sixth students tragically died following an accident on the Campden Road near to Stretton-on-Fosse on 21st April.

Four air ambulance crews were among the emergency responders who battled to save the teens’ lives. The money raised will be split between air ambulance services, which rely on charitable donations.

Alex Adams, Gracie Edmunds and Taylor Stubbins were honoured for their fundraising efforts at the Scuttlebrook Wake in Campden recently. Photo: Rachel Swallow

Friends of the students Alex Adams and Gracie Edmunds, both 17, set up the Gofundme page in the days after the accident as a way of coping with the tragedy, but they had no conception that their fundraising page would attract so much support.

Gracie, from Chipping Campden, told the Herald: “I was really upset in the days following the accident when Alex sent me a message and said let’s do a run for the air ambulance – I said yes straight away.”

The two friends decided they would run the Oxford Half Marathon in October, and are to be joined by friend Taylor Stubbins, who is in Year 13 at Campden.

Gracie continued: “It took us about an hour to set up and we started with a £500 target. We thought that might be too ambitious, but then overnight it just blew up.”

Within just three days £90,000 worth of donations had been made, with fellow students chipping in £5 pocket money, loved ones also donating and businesses and other organisations reacting very generously.

The fundraising page is now a place for people not just to contribute financially but to also share thoughts about Tilly, Frank and Harry, whose lives were cut so tragically short.

Last week this poignantly included birthday wishes to Tilly, who would have been turning 17. “Rest easy angel” and a promise that she would be “remembered with love along with Frank and Harry” were among the heartbreaking messages shared by well-wishers.

Speaking about what the page has meant to people, Gracie said: “Even for people that didn’t necessarily know Harry, Frank and Tilly it’s a place to share thoughts and feelings.

“It’s given a lot of people something to help as they grieve. It’s hard to put into words, but it’s allowed everyone at school to have a bit of a smile on their faces to see how much they meant to people. And it’s still going up.”

Although the messages make emotional reading, Gracie says reading them spurs them on.

“It is motivating. And lots of people are going to come down and watch us at the event. The run itself will be very emotional.”

Alex is a champion runner, but he has promised to run with Gracie all the way.

She’s previously run ten miles during lockdown, but is currently running a few miles every day to build up her distance.

As she comes to terms with the loss of her friends there are moments of light and dark.

“Me and Harry were very close,” she explained. “The grief comes and goes in waves. Some days I can watch videos of him being funny, and laugh about it. But other times I cry. It’s very hard to process.”

More than 5,000 groups and individuals have contributed to the fund so far.

The biggest donation has come from Shipston Rugby Club who donated £7,000 following its end-of-season dinner.

Club treasurer Dan Scobie told the Herald about how the large donation came about.

“The accident had a profound effect on members of the club because we had a very close association with one of those involved in the accident,” he explained. “We felt we wanted to do something and we decided to make our end-of-season dinner a fundraiser for the appeal.”

Initially they thought of cancelling the event which was due to go ahead two weeks after the tragic accident.

“We had been in some doubts but then decided actually it would be better if we went ahead with it and used it for a positive benefit.”

To maximise the fundraising the club decided to organise a raffle and auction. Club members dug deep and donated such generous prizes as a week’s stay in a holiday rental in the Algarve for eight people. After the event the club rounded up the final figure to reach the incredible £7,000 mark.

Dan said he thinks the accident has been felt so deeply by the community that it has left a huge impression.

“When we see something like that happening in a relatively small community it does an awful lot to remind people of the risks around us.

He continued: “I’m not interested in what happened, that’s not the important thing. Personally speaking I got away with all sorts of silly things I shouldn’t have done.

“I think we can only just hope that people are able to carry on and find the right way to rebuild their lives.”