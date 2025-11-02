Fundraiser Amber’s journey from cancer patient to Stratford Hospital worker

A STRATFORD woman has braved the shave and raised over £2,500 for the hospital unit where she underwent cancer treatment.

Amber Lechmere was diagnosed with breast cancer on 22nd October 2021, a diagnosis which took place via video call due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After undergoing successful treatment at Stratford Hospital’s Rigby Unit and at the Aylesford Unit at Warwick Hospital, which came to an end in May 2023, Amber felt inspired by the staff. Soon after, she got a job at the Rigby Unit as a clinical support worker.

Four years to the day since her diagnosis and surrounded by her family and colleagues by the reception of the Rigby Unit, Amber, 46, had her hair shaved off by Tracy Roling, who is also a clinical support worker at the unit.

“I’ve been so well supported that I can't feel anything other than happy and liberated,” Amber told the Herald after the shave.

Amber Lechmere after the shave, surrounded by her colleagues at the Rigby Unit, Stratford Hospital. Photo: Patrick Hollis

“The money I’ve raised is going to a really good cause that will benefit our patients enormously.

“I tentatively thought it would be nice to raise £500 and that’s what I put on the fundraiser.

“While I was quietly hoping we might go over that, to do so by five times is incredible.

“Being a former patient I’ve been on the receiving end of the charitable funds in terms of the equipment used, I feel really good about what I've done.”

Amber was pleasantly surprised at how many people came to show their support during the shave.

“Their support was lovely. I didn't realise quite how many people were going to be there, but the more the merrier. It was really lovely to have everyone cheering me on and providing moral support.”

Having the shave take place in the same unit where she received cancer treatment and on the milestone date meant a lot to Amber.

“It feels like another link in the full circle. Today is four years since I was diagnosed and I always like to acknowledge the day somehow.

“It just felt right this year to do something like this, to give back.

“Working with our patients, it’s part of my healing process too. They don’t know it, but feels lovely.”

The money raised will go towards scalp cooling machines and caps (which are used to help reduce hair loss), phlebotomy chairs, weighing scales and other vital pieces of equipment that are not typically covered by the NHS budget, but all contribute to improving patients’ experience and wellbeing.

To donate towards the fundraiser, go to Justgiving.com and search ‘Amber Lechmere’.