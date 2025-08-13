REPORTS about Warwickshire Police’s policing of illegal fox hunting contain “fundamental flaws, emissions and factual inaccuracies that undermine public trust and therefore render their conclusions unsafe”, according to a wildlife conservation specialist.

Dr Denise Taylor made the accusations at the Warwickshire Police and Crime panel on 23rd July, while questioning the integrity of reports about the actions of the force and Warwickshire Hunt.

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) report looks at progress made by Warwickshire Police, following an independent review into how the force deals with fox hunting.

The force was heavily criticised last year, when it agreed to a “secret protocol” after it attempted to take Warwickshire Hunt to court on anti-social behaviour charges over riders and hounds interfering with traffic on busy roads.

Dr Taylor questioned why the rural crime team, who implemented a community protection notice (CPN) were never interviewed as part of the investigation.

She said: “There is no public record or indication that the officers directly involved in the operational process were ever consulted”.

Pack of Hounds run with the hunt out Fox hunting in the English countryside, in a sport that is now illegal by British law

She criticised this as “a serious omission,” and said it called into question the review's credibility and scope.

Dr Taylor also challenged the force’s claims that Freedom of Information (FoI) requests related to fox hunting were appropriately handled, within the time frames.

And she pointed out that the Information Commissioner's Office (OCO) ruled that Warwickshire Police breached the FoI Act.

She called on the panel “in light of the exclusion of critical voices, the use of provably false claims…and the evident lack of independent verification of recommendation outcomes”, to reject the progress report and review as being “unsafe, incomplete and misleading”.

And she asked for a new, “genuinely independent process that restores public confidence and upholds the principles of transparency and accountability”.

The PCC, Philip Seccombe, pushed back, telling the panel: “That report that was prepared on the 15th July was correct as at that date.

“And I do not share Dr Taylor's perspective in a number of the points she raises.”

Re the FoI issues, the PCC added: “I specifically asked the Chief Constable to review Freedom of Information log 41/2024 and he has assured me that a response was sent at the time.”

He said he has seen “the correspondence chain” and pledged: “I will continue to hold the force to account on all FoI responses and timeliness and accuracy.

“The ICO commented on the FoIs relating to the protocol, noting that the force had lacked timeliness.

“However, they did accept that the applied exemptions were lawful.”

A second public speaker, Martina Irwin, voiced concerns about whether Warwickshire Police would properly enforce the law to prevent fox cub hunting, which like fox hunting, is illegal under the Hunting Act 2004.

The season for fox cub hunting starts earlier, in August and September.

She described how hunt members surround crops, maize or woodland edges and “flush out young fox cubs towards hounds” and said it was used as a way of training hounds to kill.

She added: “The public deserves to know that this illegal activity will not be ignored or minimised. “What concrete steps will the PCC take to ensure that policing of cub hunting is visible, proportionate and subject to real scrutiny?”

The PCC, Mr Seccombe, replied: “My responsibilities are not operational activity.

“I'm unable to direct policing operations in accordance with the policing protocol.”

He said his office has spent “a considerable amount of time considering matters relating to hunting”.

He added: “The Chief Constable has assured me he will police all hunting activities in respect of the laws that are in place.

“This also relates to and includes cub hunting.”