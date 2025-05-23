PLENTY of people enjoyed the sunshine at Wellesbourne Beer Festival last weekend.

Taking place across 16th and 17th May at Wellesbourne Bowls Club, a selection of 15 beers and six ciders were available for visitors to try. The number of beers was increased from last year due to the success of the 2024 event.

It was all go behind the bar at Wellesbourne Beer Festival on Saturday where Jan Revell, Andy Woods and Steve Ridgway were kept busy supplying the 15 different ales and six ciders to customers. Photo: Mark Williamson

Andy Woods is part of the organising committee behind the festival. He spoke to the Herald about the strong community spirit at what was a successful weekend.

“The turnout was fantastic. It was a really positive day,” he said. “Everybody enjoyed it and the weather being good as well really helped. It was good to see the community getting together for a chat and raising money for some good charities in the process.

“The beer festival is at the heart of the weekend, but across the two evenings it is a good family event. During the day on the Saturday we have a lot of families with children and they have fun with a lot of them playing cricket. I think a real good community success and hopefully we’re going from strength to strength.”

Some of the ciders available at the festival were about as local to Wellesbourne as you could get. Andy added: “We had some of the ciders that were produced from the apples from the village allotments.”

Bowls club crests above the bar as customers are served at the Wellesbourne Beer Festival on Saturday.

Lions Club members including Jane Gibson, Steve Skinner, David Briggs and Max down served food at Wellesbourne Beer Festival on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson