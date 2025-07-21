THERE was fun in the sun as Stratford Boat Club’s fun regatta took to the River Avon on Saturday (12th July) for some hot racing.

The annual rowing competition always attracts a variety of south Warwickshire companies, villages, charities and groups - and this year was no exception with Simplify IT, Stratford Ladies Netball Team and a squad from Stratford Rugby Club all involved.

Twenty crews with just three hours’ training produced some quality rowing, coxed by skilled members of Stratford Boat Club’s junior squad.

When all the waves had settled after a long day of racing, May The Oars Be With You were crowned the winners.

Fun Regatta organiser Adam Franklin said: “We were heartened by the huge numbers who came to watch, cheer the competitors on and enjoy the spectacle even though the weather was hotter than ideal. It may not have been Henley Royal Regatta, but we like to think that it was more fun to watch!”

Part of that fun is the fancy dress, which was again a major part of the day with crews dressed in multi coloured outfits, there was a team of nuns and bishops and some Britney Spears lookalikes (team name One M’oar Time) took part. There were also ninjas and a troop of Jedi warriors.

Adam added: “Through the hard work and all the efforts of club members, we have been able to raise funds for replacing equipment, repairs and maintenance.

“As always, we are especially grateful for the tolerance of those who make their living on the river and to our sponsor, the Crowne Plaza hotel.”

Boat club chairman Dawson Curnock said: “We were so grateful that Stratford’s mayor Cllr Dani Hunter and her daughter visited us and presented prizes to the winners; Stratford Town Council’s support is essential for the encouragement for sport and recreation in the Warwickshire area and community.”

The White Smoke crew of Freddie Milles, Chris Scott, Neil Street and Mike Hills prayed for divine intervention as they rowed in the Stratford Boat Club fun regatta on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Taming of the Crew team featured Cathy Stacey, Lesley Siemonek, Sarah Thornber and Sian Kellaway at the Stratford Boat Club fun regatta on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Aquaholics crew of Sally Milles, Yvette Hills, Laura Scott and Adele Street prepared to take to the water at the Stratford Boat Club fun regatta on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

