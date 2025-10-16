Fun for all at Stratford Mop… apart from ‘unhappy’ teens who had their booze confiscated

THOUSANDS of people flocked to the Mop in Stratford at the weekend to enjoy the rides, the bright lights and the games.

It was one of the rare visits where the Mop dates – 11th and 12th October – coincided with the weekend, meaning that a bumper crowd turned out on the Saturday night and the official opening was held on the Sunday.

Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter read the proclamation while the Mop was formally opened by the chair of Stratford District Council, Cllr Kate Rolfe.

Cllr Hunter said: “It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces as the fair came to life in the heart of our town. A special ‘thank you’ to the Wilson family, who continue to run the Mop with such dedication, ensuring this much-loved tradition thrives year after year.

“A big shoutout as well to our local 1st Stratford-upon-Avon Scouts Group, who kept everyone well fed with their delicious hog roast.”

Warwickshire Police’s operation for this year’s event included additional stop and search powers on the Saturday night. A temporary s60 order was in place allowing officers to stop and search anyone believed to be carrying any offensive weapon – the power does not require reasonable suspicion for officers to perform a search. The order also allowed police to tell people wearing face coverings to remove them.

Stratford Insp Jake Kibblewhite explained that the approach was “pre-emptive steps to deter any anti-social behaviour” while also adding that officers would be out and about chatting with residents and visitors enjoying the Mop.

The result of the policing operation saw nine searches carried out using the s60 powers.

The Stratford policing team, during a combined 132 hours of foot patrols, also:

Carried out one stop and search under the Misuse of Drugs Act

Dispersed 14 youths

Assisted one medical evacuation and two medical emergencies

Made two arrests for violent offences (which occurred prior to the event) under a planned operation to prevent further offences at the Mop

Seized alcohol from “several unhappy teenagers”

In a statement the team said: “We would also like to thank the Stratford community for their support and enthusiasm whilst we enacted the s60 order.

“We’ll see you all again at the Runaway Mop.”

And that Runaway Mop will be in town on 25th-26th October.