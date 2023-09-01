Drivers across the Stratford district can find themselves paying over 16 pence more for a litre of petrol in some towns than other areas.

Research conducted on Monday, 28th August by the Herald, found that in Studley a litre of petrol cost 143.7p and 146.7p for diesel at Harvest Energy whilst in Wellesbourne petrol was 159.9p per litre and diesel, 166.9p at GWS Petrol.

Meanwhile in Stratford town centre, prices varied from 153.9p for a litre of petrol and 154.9p for diesel, from Tesco on the Maybird Shopping Centre, to 156.9p for petrol and 158.9p for diesel at the two Shell stations in Bridgetown and Evesham Road.