A RETIREMENT complex tenant says she was ‘staggered’ after being billed £63,000 for one month of electricity.

The 65-year-old, who lives alone, said she could hardly believe her eyes when she opened the bill for her one-bedroom apartment in Stratford’s Rosalind Court. She immediately phoned energy bill payment platform MySycous that is used by Orbit housing group, which runs the building in Brunel Way.

“I dealt with it as calmly as I could, but I was not feeling at all calm,” she said.

Jane, who is recovering from cancer of the colon, also went to see the site manager who tried to help.

The bill, which included a charge of £3,000 for VAT, was slashed to less than £10.

Jane said: “I was somewhat staggered when I saw the bill for £63,321.69. I knew something was fundamentally wrong with their payment system after that, because nobody had it flagged-up as a problem.

“I am not a high energy user and £63,000 seems excessive for a one-bedroom ground-floor flat in a new building with an energy efficiency certification,” she said.