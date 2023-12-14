Frustration, praise and suggestions after Stratford’s Victorian Market

MY wife and I live in south Manchester and last year we stayed three nights at the excellent Double Tree by Hilton in Stratford especially for the Christmas market. We could park at the hotel and walk to the market, which we reckon is one of the best for the variety of different stalls.

We were very keen to visit again this year, but because the Double Tree was asking around double last year’s price, we decided to stay at the Warwick Holiday Inn Express, with the intention of driving to Stratford. Big mistake! Driving down Saturday morning we were intending to visit Stratford first, then drive back to our hotel later. We arrived at M40 junction 15 around 1pm and were just 12 vehicles or so back from the traffic lights governing entry onto the roundabout. But the roundabout was gridlocked and, according to Google Maps, the queue stretched all the way to Stratford. So, we abandoned that idea and decided to head for our hotel instead. But traffic off the Coventry road kept blocking Warwick-bound traffic from exiting the roundabout, so we were stuck there stationary for a good half hour, 100yds from our hotel, until a police car arrived and three police officers got stuck in to sort the traffic out.

Plan B was to wait till about 3.30pm to allow the traffic to clear, when we managed a clear run to within about a mile from Stratford town centre where we joined a very slow moving queue to get to our chosen Swans Nest car park. Once in the car park we had to drive to the very furthest end to find a vacant space, but at that time, the horrendous queue to get out of that car park started near where we had parked, and whilst walking from there into the town, the exit queue of traffic didn’t seem to move at all.