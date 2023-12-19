QUESTIONS about the future of Shipston’s Ellen Badger Hospital still remain unanswered as frustration for campaigners mounts.

A chicken and egg situation has emerged, for while the new building is due for completion in June 2024, decisions on its purpose have yet to be ratified by governing bodies South Warwickshire Foundation Trust (SWFT) and the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Prior to the demolition of the old hospital and work starting on the new one, SWFT maintained that the findings of a south Warwickshire bed review meant that the new hospital would not have beds, instead favouring at-home care and other alternatives. However the ICB has refused to publish the bed review, despite a freedom of information request from district councillor David Passingham (Green, Shipston South).