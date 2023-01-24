Frustration at missing papers for new homes at Meon Vale
Published: 06:00, 24 January 2023
RESIDENTS at Meon Vale are angry and frustrated, following a housebuilder’s failure to supply crucial documents.
Several are worried they may find it difficult to sell their newbuild homes without a FENSA certificate, which proves windows and doors have been installed to meet building regulations.
Many homeowners and tenants on the Meon Way and Cotswold Way developments near Quinton have faced problems with their Persimmon-built houses, as reported in the Herald.