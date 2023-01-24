Home   News   Article

Frustration at missing papers for new homes at Meon Vale

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 06:00, 24 January 2023

RESIDENTS at Meon Vale are angry and frustrated, following a housebuilder’s failure to supply crucial documents.

Persimmon Homes.
Several are worried they may find it difficult to sell their newbuild homes without a FENSA certificate, which proves windows and doors have been installed to meet building regulations.

Many homeowners and tenants on the Meon Way and Cotswold Way developments near Quinton have faced problems with their Persimmon-built houses, as reported in the Herald.

