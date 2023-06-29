EXASPERATED residents say impatient petrol heads who jump the lights at the Evesham Road roundabout could kill someone.

Rob Chivers, who lives nearby, struggles to get out of his drive thanks to those who ignore red ‘stop’ signs.

The 55-year-old sales manager went on to social media to make his point, saying: “Overtaking numerous stationary cars on the red light isn’t clever.

Evesham roundabout

“Having you go all Lewis Hamilton in the wrong lane after the lights have turned puts everyone at unnecessary risk.