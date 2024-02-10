From the Stratford Herald archive – school’s playing field plans + two royal visits

11th February 1999

PLANS by King Edward VI School to sell part of its playing field in Stratford for housing development have met with vigorous opposition from local residents.

The school wants to use 1.8 acres in the south-west corner of the field in Manor Road for housing, a coach turning bay and parking both for people using the ground and for the St Peter’s Mission Church opposite.

The school says the money raised by the sale of the land will be spent on the school, possibly by improving buildings, equipment and security, improving the facilities at the playing fields, refurbishing the sports pavilion and paying what it still owes on its new Levi Fox Hall.

The plan, it says, would also solve the problem caused by parents, visiting coaches and users of the church parking along Manor Road.

At a meeting in the church on Sunday night, some 50 residents from the Manor Road area declared their opposition.

14th February 1964

A SECOND royal visit to Stratford during the 400th anniversary year was announced yesterday, when the 1964 Anniversary Council released the detailed programme of events.

The Duke of Edinburgh will visit the town for the traditional birthday celebrations on 23rd April and, on 11th July, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother will be here to reopen the Stratford-upon-Avon canal.

The Royal Shakespeare Company begins the season of Shakespeare’s Histories – presented in chronological sequence – on 15th April. The new Shakespeare Centre will be opened on 22nd April, the day before the official birthday celebrations.

The year’s programme has been divided into a series of six peak periods.

The festival will start with festivities centring on the birthday celebrations on a far larger scale than usual. On 21st April there will be a BBC invitation concert in which the Elizabethan Consort and the choir of Magdalen College, Oxford, will appear.