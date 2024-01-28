28th January 1999

SCHOOL children were left badly shaken after their school bus was involved in a crash on an icy Warmington road which last year would have been gritted.

Just the day before, Labour-run Warwickshire County Council defeated a cross-party bid to increase gritting levels, using the chairman’s casting vote to sway the debate in its favour. Around 20 children were led unhurt from the Stagecoach bus – run on behalf of the county council – on Friday morning following a collision with a Catteralls’ bus.

The youngsters had been on their way to schools in Warwick and Leamington when the bus, on its way Southam, slid on the icy Church Hill and into the children’s vehicle.

Many opposition councillors had called extra cash to be made available for the winter gritting programme, but the incident has sparked fury among residents, local councillors and South Warwickshire MP John Maples over the council’s gritting policy.

24th January 1964

TWO Alcester girls who had the day off school because their friends were taking the 11-plus examination at St Faith’s were walking along Oversley bypass on Wednesday morning when they heard shouts coming from a farm building about 100 yards from the roadway.

They stopped and told an AA patrolman who was passing and in the building he found Martin Crump with one hand trapped beneath the floorboards of a trailer he was repairing.

Ten-year old Denise Brookes and her friend, nine-year-old Angela Wright, had just been shopping in Alcester and were returning home for lunch when they heard the shouts.

Although they were excited about their extra day’s holiday, they had been feeling rather disappointed because the thick fog the night before had prevented their going into Birmingham to see Toad of Toad Hall.

Mr Jackson soon freed Mr Crump’s hand – each time he had tried to free himself he had succeeded only in trapping his fingers tighter.

He told his rescuers that he had been shouting for help for almost an hour.

25th January 1924

THE report of the joint committee appointed by Stratford Town Council to consider the question finding work for the unemployed had been considered by the general purposes committee.

It was decided to recommend the council to adopt the following schemes, provided that the necessary financial assistance can he obtained:

The making-up of the Maidenhead Road to its full width and the provisions of the necessary footpaths at an estimated cost of £4,075.

The laying of a 12-inch sewer from the Clopton Bridge to the junction of the Banbury Road, and of a nine-inch sewer from that point to a distance of approximately 850 yards along the Shipston Road at an estimated total cost of £1,285.

The widening of the Clopton Bridge and the provision of two eight-feet footpaths at an estimated cost of £20,000.