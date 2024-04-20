From the Herald archive - Stratford to lose 19-year development fight

22nd April 1999

THE 19-year fight to save the green fields of Bishopton from development may end today (Thursday) when Stratford district councillors decide whether to give the go-ahead for another huge housing development in town.

Parts of the land surrounding The Avenue, Bishopton, have been the target of developers since 1980 and the area has been the subject of four public inquiries and two High Court decisions, which all ruled against development.