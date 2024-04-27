From the Herald archive - Stratford MP will fight for future of town’s police station

29th April 1999

STRATFORD MP John Maples this week vowed to fight for the future of the town’s police station should it become a potential casualty of the funding cuts which have slashed £3 million from Warwickshire’s budget.

Mr Maples is concerned the Warwickshire force may see the closure of the town’s Rother Street building as a means for reducing its financial overheads. The station is already to lose its custody suite and many of its personnel could be moved to Leamington and Alcester amid a force restructuring plan.