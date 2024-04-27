Home   News   Article

From the Herald archive - Stratford MP will fight for future of town’s police station

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 11:03, 27 April 2024

29th April 1999

STRATFORD MP John Maples this week vowed to fight for the future of the town’s police station should it become a potential casualty of the funding cuts which have slashed £3 million from Warwickshire’s budget.

Mr Maples is concerned the Warwickshire force may see the closure of the town’s Rother Street building as a means for reducing its financial overheads. The station is already to lose its custody suite and many of its personnel could be moved to Leamington and Alcester amid a force restructuring plan.

