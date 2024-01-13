Home   News   Article

From the Herald archive – Stratford in decline, plans for a new nature reserve, shops evicted and flooding

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:06, 13 January 2024

14th January, 1999

STRATFORD is in danger of losing its unique identity and is on the decline towards mediocrity, the district council’s director of planning warned.

In a speech setting out his vision for the town in the year 2005, planning chief Sean O’Grady told a meeting of the Stratford Society that unless something was done by local councils and residents alike, Stratford was at “risk of homogeneity.”

