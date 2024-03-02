From the Herald archive – Princess Anne visits south Warwickshire and farmers’ cattle worry
Published: 11:05, 02 March 2024
4th March 1999
PRINCESS Anne, the Princess Royal, swept into south Warwickshire in the royal helicopter on a blustery Tuesday morning to chair the Growing Older in the Countryside conference.
Held at the Heritage Motor Centre, in Gaydon, and jointly organised by the county council and the Rural Housing Trust (RHT), the conference aimed to highlight the need for better services for older people in rural areas.