From the Herald archive - pedestrianisation concerns in Stratford

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 11:10, 30 March 2024

1st April 1999

CLAIMS that Old Town in Stratford would not suffer from the Bridge Street pedestrian priority scheme met with angry jeers at Stratford District Council’s strategy committee meeting on Monday.

Worried residents, packed into the public gallery at Stratford District Council’s headquarters, remained unconvinced by assistant director of planning Simon Payne’s reassurances that no more than 20 to 25 lorries in 12 hours would drive through Old Town if the Bridge Street proposals were passed.

