Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

From the Herald archive - narrow miss as church spire crashes to the ground

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:05, 23 March 2024

25th March 1999

CARS, lorries and coaches are facing the wrath of the residents of Old Town who are fed up with the congestion, double parking and rat-runners who plague the otherwise quiet area of Stratford.

Around 30 of the residents marched the short route from Old Town to Stratford District Council’s Church Street offices on Tuesday to hand over a 180-strong petition demanding the council takes action to alleviate the problems.

Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford News Editor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE