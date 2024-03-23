From the Herald archive - narrow miss as church spire crashes to the ground

25th March 1999

CARS, lorries and coaches are facing the wrath of the residents of Old Town who are fed up with the congestion, double parking and rat-runners who plague the otherwise quiet area of Stratford.

Around 30 of the residents marched the short route from Old Town to Stratford District Council’s Church Street offices on Tuesday to hand over a 180-strong petition demanding the council takes action to alleviate the problems.