7th January 1999

A STRATFORD cycle manufacturer has hit the jackpot after scooping an order for 33,000 new bikes from the Royal Mail – the owner of the largest fleet of bikes in Europe.

W R Pashley, of Masons Road, has supplied the Royal Mail with bikes since 1977, but the latest, which will be an ongoing order over a substantial number of years, is one of the largest. The new bike, called the Millennium, has been designed to meet the needs of the modern postal worker and will replace the Royal Mail’s current fleet as they wear out and need renewing.