From the Herald archive - armed raid at a Snitterfield home and Stratford’s World Heritage status bid
Published: 11:30, 06 April 2024
8th April 1999
THE Snitterfield postmaster and his wife were the victims of a terrifying raid when three masked men burst into their home almost a year to the day that their bungalow was hit in a carbon copy attack.
The couple, of Park Road, were tied up and left in the lounge of their home after the raiders forced their way in and demanded the keys to the adjoining post office.