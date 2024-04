15th April 1999

A MASSIVE £310,000 is being pumped into plans to slash road accidents at one of south Warwickshire’s most notorious blackspots, with a further £60,000 targeted at rural junctions across Stratford.

Bowshot crossroads, on the B4086 Wellesbourne to Compton Verney, has been the scene of 14 accidents over the last three years – and three people have died as a result.