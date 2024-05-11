Home   News   Article

From the archive - opposition to rail cuts and councillor apathy

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 11:31, 11 May 2024

13th May 1999

THE Stratford district’s Tory voters flocked back to the polling stations last Thursday to put their party back in the district council driving seat.

It had been five years since Conservative councillors had outnumbered their Liberal Democrat rivals on Stratford District Council. But last week the Tory faithful helped swing the chamber of Elizabeth House back to the right after electing Conservatives in nine of the 19 contested seats.

