From the archive - opposition to rail cuts and councillor apathy
Published: 11:31, 11 May 2024
13th May 1999
THE Stratford district’s Tory voters flocked back to the polling stations last Thursday to put their party back in the district council driving seat.
It had been five years since Conservative councillors had outnumbered their Liberal Democrat rivals on Stratford District Council. But last week the Tory faithful helped swing the chamber of Elizabeth House back to the right after electing Conservatives in nine of the 19 contested seats.