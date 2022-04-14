From Stratford to Odesa: Aid and ambulances reach their destination

UKRAINIAN soldiers took delivery of two ambulances full of medical supplies thanks to a marathon 20-hour drive by four friends from south Warwickshire.

The ambulance in Odessa (56060829)

Alf Rajkowski set off for the Poland-Ukraine border from Hampton Lucy on Wednesday, 30th March, along with co-drivers Bogdan Letkowski, Richard Timmis and Mark Pritchard-Jeffs.

The friends drove 1,300 miles across six countries and arrived in the Polish city of Rzeszow on the Thursday evening, where the ambulances were handed over and driven to Odesa.