By Rachel Tompkins

PENNY Mallory defied all the odds when she went from a homeless teen to become a British rally champion.

Now an author and leading voice in mental toughness, she will embark on the toughest challenge of her life in December.

The 56-year-old, who lives near Shipston, will spend 40-50 days confined to a small boat with three other women, trying to navigate the unforgiving weather and tides of the Atlantic Ocean for 3,000 miles as part of The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, also known as The World’s Toughest Row.

Penny is learning to overcome her fear of water to do this, and needed replacement lens eye surgery to correct her deteriorating vision.

Atlantic rower Penny Mallory in training at her Whichford home. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63096876)

However, overcoming challenges and adversity is not a new thing for Penny.

“I left home at 14 to escape a deeply dysfunctional existence and ended up staying in homeless hostels,” she said. “By my early 20s I had been homeless and sofa-surfed around London. My boyfriend was a heroin addict and life was spiralling out of control. I’d reached a point where I was either going to do something really negative or really positive. I wanted to sort my life out.”

Penny chose the positive. Focussing on her childhood dream of becoming a rally driver, she phoned the UK telephone number 192, and asked the operator for the number of somewhere she could learn to rally drive.

“I remember the lady gave me the number of a rally driving school in Oxfordshire so I went along,” Penny said.

In 1989 Penny drove a rally car for the first time.

“I’d always been uncomfortable in my own skin, but this was the first time in my life I felt at home in an environment. I felt like I belonged. The driving itself was really hard and I wasn’t very good initially, but that didn’t matter. I knew that I could learn to be good.”

Penny decided that nothing was going to stop her becoming a champion and spent her entire waking moments trying to raise money to compete and buy a rally car.

“I quickly learnt that motor sport requires mental toughness, because you are constantly crashing and picking yourself up again; it’s a fantastic metaphor for life. You have to open your mind to problems and set your course, plan where you’re going and then follow it,” said Penny, who also began throwing herself into other challenges such as boxing and climbing mounts Elbrus and Kilimanjaro.

“I got this sense that I would only have one go at achieving my rally driving dreams, and so there was no point holding back.”

Atlantic rower Penny Mallory in training at her Whichford home. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63096873)

Penny believes that she achieved what she achieved because she wanted it so deeply – that includes becoming the National Ladies Champion and the first woman to drive a World Rally Car for Ford.

“I found my purpose in life through rally driving. For 12 years I dedicated myself to it and got to the top level, driving for Ford competing in the World Rally Championship.”

In 2006 she started to speak at corporate events, using her wide experiences to talk about goal-setting, confidence, determination and success in business.

Then, a few years ago a friend mentioned the concept of mental toughness to Penny. They described the notion as your ability to manage stress, pressure, challenges, changes and setbacks.

“It felt like something had clicked into place. I realised that everything that I had done in my life up to that point was about developing and harnessing my mental toughness.”

Keen to use her experience to help others, Penny became an AQR accredited coach in mental toughness in 2018. She re-positioned herself from top rally driver to mental toughness expert and keynote speaker.

Penny is testing her own mental toughness with The World’s Toughest Row. On 12th December she and her team will set off from La Gomera, Spain, with the aim of reaching English Harbour, Antigua, by the end of January.

“I have had to face my fear of water to get into a boat for the first time, and have eye lens replacement surgery to correct the deterioration of my sight so that I didn’t have to wear glasses or contact lenses on board,” said Penny, who trains daily for the challenge. “It will take 40-50 days and I am doing it to raise money for the Changing Lives charity.

“It will test me to the limits – physically and mentally.”

n To donate to Penny’s fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/penny-mallory1