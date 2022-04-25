From pub plays to acts of protest in Stratford
Two weeks ago, the Herald published an article on the lost pubs of Stratford and sparked more than a few memories. Here we focus on two of the responses involving stories about the town’s brewing history and the pub which had its own theatre.
End of the Brewery
IN 1968, the Flower’s Brewery on Birmingham Road closed its doors after more than 130 years of brewing beer for the many Stratford pubs.