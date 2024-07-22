Home   News   Article

From planning Stratford’s Christmas market to helping with the Paris Olympics

By Richard Howarth
-
Published: 06:00, 22 July 2024

THE link between Stratford’s Victorian Christmas Market and the forthcoming Olympics is not obvious.

But while they are on a completely different scale, they have both turned to a groundbreaking UK technology company to help them run smoothly.

OnePlan – which has two recruits from the Stratford area in its ranks – helps organisers visualise how the various elements of their events will work together by creating 3D models of them, known as digital twins.

