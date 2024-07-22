From planning Stratford’s Christmas market to helping with the Paris Olympics
Published: 06:00, 22 July 2024
THE link between Stratford’s Victorian Christmas Market and the forthcoming Olympics is not obvious.
But while they are on a completely different scale, they have both turned to a groundbreaking UK technology company to help them run smoothly.
OnePlan – which has two recruits from the Stratford area in its ranks – helps organisers visualise how the various elements of their events will work together by creating 3D models of them, known as digital twins.