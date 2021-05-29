From Lamplighter to the Coach House as Stratford pub gets a makeover

Linzi Toon, landlady, toasting the new pub Photo: Iain Duck (47673243)

A new era dawned for Stratford’s former Lamplighter pub on Rother Street last week as it re-opened under its new name, The Coach House.

The 475-year-old pub has been closed in recent months whilst the property underwent a complete renovation, but finally re-opened last Saturday.

The Coach House is Davenports brewery’s first managed pub in Stratford since The Old Tramway on Shipston Road in the 1970s.

Many original features have been retained but new disabled facilities have been installed to make it more accessible.

Period photographs reflecting the history of the brewery as well as a nod to William Shakespeare add to the traditional atmosphere.

Baron Davenport explains; “Our aim is to cater for the fine folk of Stratford Upon Avon with a traditional pub that puts great food, drinks and service at the heart of all it does, whilst at the same time ensuring there is a warm welcome and exciting mix of drinks for the many visitors to this important town who want to sample the very best in traditional British hospitality.”