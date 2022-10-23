No sooner had Nadhim Zahawi declared his diehard support for Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership bid today then he was forced to make a hasty backtrack after the ex-PM decided not to stand after all.

Zahawi is now pinning his colours to leadership frontrunner Rishi Sunak.

Nadhim Zahawi (57804885)

As reported by the Herald earlier today, the Stratford MP declared on Twitter on Sunday morning that he would back Johnson as the next PM.

It was a surprise move given that only a few months ago Zahawi had lent his voice to those calling for Johnson to step down. In an open letter published on 7th July, two days after Johnson had made him chancellor, Zahawi urged Johnson to “leave with dignity”.

Fast forward three months and Zahawi has decided that with Truss stepping down and the PM position up for grabs, that Johnson was “contrite and honest about his mistakes”. Which, according to Zahawi meant that Johnson had “learned from those mistakes how he could run No 10 and the country better”.

However after Johnson ruled himself out of the leadership race this evening, Zahawi quickly switched his allegiance to Sunak.

Once again he took to Twitter to clarify his position. At around 9.30pm, with perhaps a hint of irony, he tweeted: “A day is a long time in politics… Given today's news, it's clear that we should turn to @RishiSunak to become our next Prime Minister. Rishi is immensely talented, will command a strong majority in the parliamentary Conservative Party, and will have my full support & loyalty. With a unified team behind him, he is the one to lead us to victory and prosperity.”

As King Charles might say: “Dear, oh dear…”

READ MORE

Earlier today: I'm backing Boris