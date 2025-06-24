From fighting for his life to running in support of the air ambulance

A DRIVER who fought back from life-threatening injuries after a car crash is taking on running challenges to support the air ambulance.

David Jenkins was severely injured when his MX5 went round a bend near Bishop’s Itchington and collided with a car heading in the opposite direction in November 2022.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance team helped to save his life as he urgently needed pre-hospital emergency care.

David, who now lives with a brain injury, spent two months in intensive care and six months in hospital.

David and Rachel Jenkins at the Two Castles Run.

“From learning to walk again, to running, he’s just doing amazing,” said Rachel Jenkins, who was married to David last year.

One of the runs has been completed - David and Rachel took on the Warwick to Kenilworth Two Castles Run on 8th June and have so far raised about £2,000.

Unfortunately, on race day David was suffering from an injury which meant extra assistance from Rachel by pushing him in a wheelchair some of the way round.

“We ran across the start and finish line,” David said. “Rachel gave me a lot of assistance all the way round pushing in the wheelchair, but we did it.”

David is also signed up to take part in the Rugby Half Marathon on 19th October.

David's car following the accident in 2022.

He added: “The money I’ve raised for the air ambulance service means so much to me and it means so much to them.”

To donate to the fundraising, visit https://tinyurl.com/39z942st