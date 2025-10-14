FOR a number of years, Ofsted inspectors found Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School in Alcester was not reaching the required standards.

Their visit in February 2020 left the school with the unwanted tag of ‘requires improvement’ after they highlighted flaws with the quality of education as well as the school’s leadership and management.

Five years – and a lot of hard work – later and things have seen the school go from a mixture of ‘good’ and ‘requires improvement’ ratings, to achieving ‘outstanding’ status in each of the areas examined by the Ofsted inspectors.

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision have all scored top marks.

The latest Ofsted report, following a visit in June, described Our Lady’s as an “inspirational school where nobody is left behind”.

Our Lady's School, Alcester, has been given outstanding status by Ofsted.

It adds: “Pupils achieve highly across a wide range of subjects [and] the school provides carefully tailored support for pupils to meet the ambitious expectations the school sets for them.”

The curriculum, inspectors said, has been transformed and is ‘highly effective and ambitious’.

There was praise for the school’s support for SEND pupils, the children’s attitude to learning, the staff and the importance placed on reading.

The report adds: “The school promotes a love of reading through activities such as author visits and bedtime-reading workshops. As a result, pupils become enthusiastic and highly competent readers.”

Headteacher Claire Williams said the school had been on an exciting journey of improvement which also resulted in top marks from the Catholic Schools Inspectorate after a visit in May.

The school, in St Faith’s Road, has 96 pupils.