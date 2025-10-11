A TEENAGER has helped turn the page for the future of a decommissioned phone box by turning it into a community library.

Rachel Bates, 13, wanted to give Wilmcote’s iconic red telephone kiosk a new lease of life and, as an avid reader, the library was the perfect solution.

Rachel Bates at the phone box community library she helped create in Wilmcote. Photos: Mark Williamson

After months of planning, Rachel approached Wilmcote Parish Council with her proposal and received councillors full support.

“I’m a massive reader, and I wanted to create a place in the village I’ve called home for more than seven years where people could share their love of books,” Rachel said.

Council chair, Cllr Janine Lee, added: “It is wonderful to see such initiative from a young person in our community.

“Rachel’s project is not only creative, but it will also provide a lasting benefit for residents of all ages.”

The phone box will operate as a book swap, allowing villagers to drop off a novel and take one home in return.

Rachel has committed to looking after the library, which is on the green opposite the Mary Arden Inn, spending up to two hours each week maintaining it until she leaves home.