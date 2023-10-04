A FUNDRAISING event went from flour to flower as a bake sale raised £510 on Saturday (23rd September) for Alcester in Bloom. The money will go towards the annual £14,000 the group spends on maintaining the town’s colourful floral displays.

Chair Maggie Payne sold the home-made bakes from her garage. She said: “It was very well supported, people turned up to my house, bought a cake and stopped to chat. It was wonderful. We had to pack up an hour early as there was nothing left to sell. I was amazed at how much money we made just selling cakes. We are very lucky in Alcester that people like coming to support us.”

Maggie, who has been involved with Alcester in Bloom for 33 years, has a committee of 12 who help to fundraise and 20 volunteers who look after 40 tubs which are planted in spring and summer each year.

Maggie Payne, second from right, donated her garage and front garden on Saturday, 23rd September to hold a fundraising cake sale in aid of funds for Alcester in Bloom of which she is chairman. She was pictured with Wendy Beesley, Jean Butterworth, Jackie Hill and Lesley Horton. Photo: Mark Williamson

She told the Herald that she had no intention of putting away her gardening gloves just yet. She added: “I enjoy being involved and seeing the town come alive in the summer. It brings people in, and you only have to stand and watch people looking at the hanging baskets and the plaques in memory of loved ones – it gives me a great deal of satisfaction.”