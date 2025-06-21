BETH Hallam joined Stratford Gliding Club at the end of 2022 after several years as a member of the Air Cadets.

A passion for flying had already been started by the time she started gliding, and less than three years later the 19-year-old is training to become an airline pilot in Spain, with dreams of one day becoming captain.

Speaking to the Herald from her FTE Jerez training centre in Andalusia, Spain, Beth looked back on her path to pilot training and how gliding helped to fuel the passion for aviation.

“Ever since I was little I've been lucky enough to go to the Royal International Air Tattoo which occurs every year at RAF Fairford,” Beth said.

“I loved it every single year, and from there that's where I knew I wanted to do something with aviation. I wasn't set completely on being a pilot at first, but the passion for it grew from there.

“I did loads in the six years I spent at Air Cadets, including gliding and then flying. I was happy I could go in that direction, and then during my final year of A-levels the flight training programme opened up to applications and I thought to myself ‘I’m going to try it, why not?’

“I had a few tests and exams and the final one was in July, passed that and got the acceptance in September. I started training here recently, I’m into my seventh week.”

The paths into the industry vary, but Beth said the two routes both require plenty of hard work.

Beth Hallam at Flight Training Europe

“It depends kind of what angle you come into as, so if you're part of a programme, you're sponsored, so you're either guaranteed a job or you've got a future with the company that sponsors, so less pressure in terms of getting to the end, but more pressure to complete and get your licence.

“The other route is the self-sponsored, so you're paying rather a lot of money, with no final destination already secured essentially, so I think in my opinion, I'm quite lucky compared to those that are self-sponsored, because there's a lot more pressure for them in terms of that.

Beth’s time at Stratford Gliding Club is one she enjoyed a great deal, and she said that she remains a member.

“They are the loveliest set of people you will ever meet. They are very welcoming to anyone from any background, no matter what age or commitments. I struggled to be a regular when I started, because it wasn’t easy to get there from where I’m from in Worcestershire and I couldn’t drive.

“From the women's side of the club, it’s a very nice community. We had an Elevate Her meeting that Katherine organised, and it was so nice to see like-minded individuals at the club. The fact that Katherine had the thought to do that for us and put on events like this is great.

“If you want to invite friends, and things like that, it's a very positive community to learn to fly in or even just to be a part of aviation. In general, it's such a good building block to get in and it's affordable, which is another great accessibility factor.”

The training programme is rigorous, and Beth gave an idea of what the next few months have in store for her.

“We split ground school and flying into different phases. There’s phase one ground school, and then you learn to fly and go solo. Then you do phase two ground school, and then you continue that flying. Then you go onto the multi-engine aircraft. I will be doing ground school until September, then moving on to flying, then ground school again.

“I think at the moment we're aiming for an August finish, so I’ll have been here for about 15 months but it can be anywhere between 14 and 18 months.”



