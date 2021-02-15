Friends at Stratford restaurant pay tribute to Imed Boudhina

CLOSE friends have paid tribute to 46-year-old Imed Boudhina whose body was found in Alcester after he was reported missing last week.

Imed Boudhina (44389951)

Former colleagues of Imed at El Greco restaurant in Stratford, where he worked, posted on Facebook: "Thank you to everyone who helped us, family, friends and the police look for 'our' wonderful Imed... those who helped with the social media campaign, those who got out there and searched gardens, fields, barns, sheds and rivers in and around Alcester, Stratford and Evesham in these wintery conditions.

“We, his second family, are devastated at his loss and know life will never be the same again with-out him.

“Our hearts are broken for his family here in the UK - particularly his two boys whom Imed was totally devoted to - and those in Tunisia".

Warwickshire Police announced on Saturday that a body found Alcester and was believed to be that of, "46-year-old Imed Boudhina".