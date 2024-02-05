Friends are boxing clever with vegetable delivery business

WHAT began as an act of generosity has blossomed into a flourishing business.

The Cotswold Veg Box Company was launched by Alex Thompson and Pete Robinson during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

After realising many were struggling to have food delivered, the pair quickly teamed up with pal Will Yoxall, who developed the website. Almost four years on, their weekly vegetable box delivery service is booming and has expanded to include a wide variety of other foods from local farmers, growers and suppliers.