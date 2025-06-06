TWO Stratford friends are stepping out on an epic adventure this Friday, all to support the great work of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Darren Parkin and Giles Cleeve will set out from the steps of Mansion House in the heart of the City of London at dawn tomorrow (6th June) and walk a 130-mile route back to Stratford Town Hall.

Darren explained: “We’re doing this for Birmingham Children's Hospital – one of the three chosen charities of Stratford’s new mayor, Dani Hunter.

James and Dani Hunter, with children Simon and Alannah. Inset, Giles Cleeve and Darren Parkin.

“It’s a cause that is dear and close to Dani’s heart, because that’s where her amazing little girl Alannah, five, recently underwent massive open heart surgery.

“The bravery of Alannah and the whole Hunter family goes way beyond inspirational. And we’d like to help in the Hunters’ wonderful endeavour to give something back.”

Even before they set off, Darren and Giles had already raised more than £600 on their Gofundme page, but are hoping their efforts will inspire more donations.

“The trek will be self-sufficient, and we’ll be sleeping wild in bivvy bags at the end of each gruelling day, ready to begin again at first light,” explained Darren.

Giles Cleeve and Darren Parkin

As well as Alannah, mayor Dani also has a son, Simon, eight, with husband James, a teacher at KES.

Offering her thanks, Dani said: “Darren and Giles are extraordinarily kindly doing this in the name of one of my chosen good causes this year, Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“The care, compassion and expertise shown to Alannah – and to us as a family – at the hospital was nothing short of extraordinary. I want to give back to the team that gave us so much.”

To donate visit https://shorturl.at/YV1Jf





