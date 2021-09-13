Fridge-freezer suspected of causing Guild Street fire on Sunday

Three fire appliances attended a fire at an office on Guild Street on Sunday.

The building is home to a number of businesses, including Holiday Inspirations on the ground floor. It’s believed the fire was caused by a fault with a fridge freezer in one of the top floor offices at an accountancy firm.

Crews attend the fire on Sunday (51196711)

The fire service said: “We were alerted at 14:20 on Sunday to reports of a fire at a commercial property on the Birmingham Road in Stratford. We had three crews in attendance who, on arrival, found a three-storey premises approximately 25 x 15m used as a shop and offices with fire located on the 3rd floor office. Crews were detained at the scene for a little over an hour.”

Neil Basnett, who runs Holiday Inspirations with his partner Phil Mannion, told the Herald that the electricity was turned back on at lunchtime Monday, and that they were now up and running as normal. “We were lucky a neighbour spotted the fire. It could have been a lot worse. We’re known for our fully stocked drinks trolley at Holiday Inspirations and I dread to think what would have happened if that had gone up.”