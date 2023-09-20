Police are appealing for information in connection with the road traffic collision that led to the tragic loss of three Chipping Campden students.

Year 12 students Tilly Seccombe, Harry Purcell and Frank Wormald died when the Ford Fiesta they were passengers in collided with another vehicle on the B4035 Campden Road a few miles from the school on Friday, 21st April.

The driver of the Fiesta, Edward Spencer, 17, also then in Year 12, survived the crash.

A stepmother and her two children travelling in a Fiat 500 also involved in the collision were badly injured.

Tributes left to Tilly, Frank and Harry at Chipping Campden School in April.

As part of the investigation into the crash, police are appealing for footage and testimony concerning Mr Spencer’s driving.

The full message sent to students by Inspector Michael Huntley of Forensic and Serious Collision Investigation Unit reads:

“I am writing as the Senior Investigator Officer for the tragic fatal road traffic collision that occurred on 21/4/23, which sadly led to the deaths of Tilly Seccombe, Harry Purcell and Frank Wormald.

“The police investigation is still ongoing and is under constant review. As part of the investigation I am seeking to gather evidence from persons who have travelled in Edward Spencer’s car in the weeks and days leading to the collision. Plus, anyone who has footage of Edward driving the vehicle.

“The police are duty bound to obtain and review this material to satisfy not only the Crown Prosecution Service, but also the families of those who have sadly died and those that were seriously injured. Any information will be treated sensitively and will not be passed to any third party outside of the police investigative team and CPS.”

Anyone with information that may be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact PC Russ Pennington via email at russell.pennington@warwickshire.police.uk.

Although Chipping Campden School distributed the message on behalf of the police, head of sixth form Rob Elmes said: “The school are supporting the police in ensuring that this communication is received by all current Year 13 students, but are not responsible for the content of the message, which has been written by Warwickshire Police.”